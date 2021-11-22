Showers to start Thanksgiving week

A cold front will move across the Pacific Northwest today bringing showers to the area and some mountain snow.

After some patchy fog this morning, rain showers are moving into the Puget Sound area today.

The big story about this system will be snow in the Cascades. Stevens and White Pass could see 6-12" of snow through Tuesday, while Snoqualmie Pass will have to wait a little longer for snow levels to fall tonight. Snoqualmie will likely end up with 4-7" of snow by tomorrow evening.

Tuesday will be more dry than wet in the lowlands, with just a few scattered showers. Wednesday will be completely dry.

The next wet system will hit on Thanksgiving day, bringing widespread rain to the region. This will be a warmer system and snow levels will be elevated, so don't expect ice and snow over the mountain passes for Thanksgiving Day. In fact, snow levels will remain elevated through the entire long weekend well above the passes.

