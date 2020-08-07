Showers this afternoon & evening, Nice weekend on tap

Happy Friday! There's some fog in the Forks area this morning, so be careful as you head on out. Visibility should improve by the mid-morning hours. We're starting off a lot drier compared to yesterday, but we have some showers on the way during the second half of the day. Highs will be below average near 73 in the Sound. Cooler north and for the coast in the low to mid 60s.

Timing of the rain looks to be for the NW coast by mid-afternoon and in the northern interior this evening and tonight. It will move out into the Cascades overnight. Not a big rainmaker, just a splash and dash. Highest rainfall amounts will be in the Bellingham area.

Some lingering showers are possible Saturday morning but for the most part the weekend will be dry. I do think clouds will stick around the Puget Sound for much of Saturday and highs will be nice in the lower 70s. There will be more sunshine on Sunday and highs will be near 76. What a perfect weekend!

Monday will be the warmest of the 7 day stretch with highs near 81. The rest of the week look to be milder in the mid-70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace lim