Showers the next two days, but a dry weekend ahead

Light showers are in the forecast through the work week with drier weather returning just in time for the weekend.

A weak system will dissipate over Western Washington today bringing some light showers with it. The first half of the day will be more wet than the second half.

Friday brings another round of rain, which could linger as on and off showers the entire day. While it will be wet at times, I don't expect big rain totals from these two systems.

High pressure will settle in over the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday. Temps will remain close to our seasonal averages over the weekend.

A few new inches of fresh powder will be added in the mountains the next two days. Roads could be slick in spots with overall travel looking pretty good over the passes.

After another wet day to start the work week, we should be drying out again. Temperatures will stay very consistent over the next 7 days.