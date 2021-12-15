Showers taper through Thursday with another round of rain and mountain snow this weekend

Another cool start for most as we welcome in Thursday. Look for a few showers during the morning commute, mainly for the North Sound, otherwise we'll start to dry out briefly before the next weather maker hits the region.

As ridging moves across the region Friday we'll stay dry, but a stronger system comes our way late Friday night into Saturday delivering lowland rain and mountain snow, heavy at times. Snow levels will rise from 1,500' Friday night to 4,000' Saturday night. Pass travel will become very tricky at times. Know the roads before you go!

We'll stay under a cooler, but drier weather pattern next week. Temperatures will drop below average again, only landing int the upper 30s to low 40s.

Bundle up and stay safe! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

