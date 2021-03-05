Showers taper off overnight into Saturday for some breaks, but rain returns Sunday!

The weekend is here, and it will feature showers and sunshine for most around the region. The coast may stay a little cloudier at times with a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday, but otherwise just typical Northwest weather! Highs land in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday, with a little more wind at the coast, and some spots inland like through the Islands and North Sound will gust at times.

Ski resorts will get some fresh powder for weekend enthusiasts. Either day looks decent, but Sunday looks slightly better at this point with snow levels falling from 2,500' to 1,500'. Highs hang in the mid 30s.

Next week looks promising for more spring like weather! Most days will remain fairly dry, but we may see a few spotty showers pop up, like Tuesday. As we near the end of the week there is a chance for showers to come back into the forecast. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster