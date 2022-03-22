Seattle weather: Showers return Wednesday with late evening clearing

We're forecasting the return of showers tomorrow with cooler highs!

Today though, skies finally cleared out by late afternoon with highs soaring above average! SeaTac landed at 63 today, with 65 in Seattle at the National Weather Service office on Sandpoint Way. Farther south, Kelso warmed even more to 68.

With highs well above normal today, we'll stay warmer overnight. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 40s—the normal for this time of year is 41 degrees.

Waking up Wednesday will look a lot like Tuesday, except showers will stick around through much of the day instead of clearing out! This all thanks to a front moving across the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds at times.

Thursday and Friday, high pressure builds back in again for more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Our morning commute Wednesday won't be a washout, just light showers.

By just after noon, showers will pick up and turn heavy at times, as the system slides into the foothills and mountains.

We start to dry out and see clearer skies just after the evening commute. We should see a pretty sunset Wednesday night.

Another round of sunshine and dry weather comes our way Thursday into Friday as high pressure builds back into the area. Highs will land in the mid- to upper-50s through the weekend.

We'll see another chance for showers Saturday morning as a weak front tries to drop a little rain during the morning hours. At this point, most showers could stay along the coast.

Expect a dry Sunday with another round of morning showers into Monday to start the work week. Highs dip down below average into the low 50s. We rebound Tuesday with more sunshine and warmer highs landing near 60 again. Stay tuned!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

