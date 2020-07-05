Showers return to Washington this week

Most of us saw temps rise into the upper 60s to low 70s. Normal for this time of year is now 74, a very comfortable high. Make sure you're hydtrating and using sunblock as our UV Index up.

Just as we get used to a nice weekend our forecast will change again as we push forward into the work week. Monday starts out fairly nice with partly sunny skies, light winds with a high just below the average, in the lower 70s for the metro area. But later that evening we can expect the next disturbance to start moving in, delivering a few more clouds and possible showers by Tuesday midday. Unfortuneatley, our highs cool off, dropping back down into the upper 60s as this next trough pushing through.

The rest of the week look for a series of systems to hang out along the coast enhancing our chance for showers through the following weekend. We'll flirt with sunbreaks and a few showers, but the best chance for rain will be later in the week, Thursday into Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will sit slightly cooler than the norm in the uper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday we're forecasting some clearing, but there's still a chance of a few sprinkles too. Stay tuned!

