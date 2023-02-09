Seattle weather: Showers overnight with drying Friday into the weekend

What a day Thursday! A touch of spring with us for sure as temperatures went soaring into the upper 50s to near 60 for some. The airport hit 57 today!

Everything changes as we head into the overnight and early morning hours of Friday. Low pressure will spin a cold front into Western WA bringing rain, breezy conditions, and mountain snow. The Cascades will see a nice refresher with 3-6" falling across the central mountains.

There is a slight chance a thunderstorm may fire up, especially for the coast.

Don't worry-- if you're looking for more "spring-like" weather though, this system is short-lived, and we'll dry out again with more winter sunshine.

Overnight, we're showery with warmer-than-average highs. Seattle lands near 43 along with cities in Snohomish and Pierce Counties.

Rain will hang with us through the early Friday morning commute, but by about 8-9 a.m., we start to dry out. Look for just a few spotty showers before the moisture is gone completely.

Highs Friday sit slightly warmer than normal in the low 50s for most of us along the I-5 corridor.

Skies will continue to clear out as weak high pressure helps block out any major systems from pushing inland. Saturday looks really nice with a good amount of sunshine. Highs cool some into the upper 40s.

We'll stay dry for most of Super Bowl Sunday! Don't forget, you can catch all the game-day action right here on FOX 13.

Rain will start to make its way back in on Sunday evening and will persist through Monday with breezy winds.

You're going to have to bundle up as you get out the door on Valentine's Day. We expect lows to land near freezing! Highs do warm into the mid-40s under partly sunny skies.

The dry theme will continue into Thursday with clouds increasing and warmer highs in the mid to upper 40s. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

