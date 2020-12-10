Showers on the way now, but some fall sunshine will shine through this weekend.

Rain is on the way tonight! Showers will hang with us through late Friday before we dry out and get a brief break in between systems. Behind this latest system cold air will track inland giving way to a pretty chilly start to our Saturday. Bundle up! Overnight lows will land slightly below our seasonal average of 35. Some of us will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Saturday will be nice as a ridge sets us up for a dry day! Highs will land near normal at 45. Rain will return late with a series of systems pushing into the region through the rest of the weekend into next week.

FORECAST BREAKDOWN:

Tonight: Showers push inland. Lows mid to low to mid 40s.

Friday: Scattered showers continue, but by dinner time we'll start to dry out. Highs mid 40s.

Saturday: Dry most of the day with showers moving in from the SE late night. Highs mid 40s.

Sunday: Showers will continue through much of the day, there will be some brief breaks. Highs upper 40s.

Monday: Scattered showers will hang through most of the day. By Monday night we'll briefly dry out. Highs upper 40s.

Tuesday: Rain returns, heavier by mid-day. Rain turns to just showers by the evening commute. Highs mid/upper 40s.

Wednesday: Showers push in from the NW for the morning commute. Highs upper 40s.

Thursday: A few morning showers then some clearing with rain pushing east into the Cascades. Highs near 50.

Have a great night! ~Erin

Mountain Outlook: Snow/Freezing Levels will drop to near pass levels over the next several days.

Tonight through Friday we expect to pick up 2-3" of fresh powder. Pass travel could be a bit tough during that time. Saturday is dry, but later that night snow will start to fall to add a little more to our base totals in the Cascades. Off and on rain/snow showers will fall in the mountains Sunday through the start of next week.