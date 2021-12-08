Showers for the lowlands and heavy mountain snow ahead

A series of weather systems will bring cool rain showers to the lowlands and feet of mountain snow over the next seven days.

A cold front will push through the Pacific Northwest this morning bringing light rain to the lowlands. The morning commute will be wet at times with occasionally breezy winds as well.

The big weather story over the next few days will be in the Cascades, as snow hammers the mountains. Wednesday through Thursday morning could bring 6 to 12 inches to Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. Another storm hits Friday evening through Saturday which could bring 1 to 2 feet of snow (or more!) to the mountains. Travel will be impacted over the Cascades, especially on Saturday. Make sure to check back for updates on the forecast.

Saturday's storm will bring windy and very wet conditions to the lowlands with temps back into the upper 40s. Early next week, showers return with temps staying a bit below average for this time of year.