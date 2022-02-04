Showers for Friday and a dry weekend ahead

Rain showers return to the lowlands and snow hits the Cascades to end the week, but a much drier weekend is ahead for Western Washington.

A weak frontal system is pushing across Western Washington today and will bring the Puget Sound area some light showers through the afternoon and early evening. For most, this will not be a soaker.

Good news for the mountains! 3 to 7 inches of snow will fall in the Cascades by tomorrow morning. Snow levels will be around 3,500 feet. Snow totals in the Northern Washington Cascades will be higher, around 6 to 12 inches.

High pressure settles in over the Pacific Northwest this weekend bringing drier conditions and the chance for more sunshine. There could be some patchy fog in the lowlands, most spots should get to sunshine both days in the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer on Sunday.

After another weak system brings showers on Monday, Tuesday through Thursday looks fantastic! High pressure will send wet systems off to the north into Canada and we'll be looking at a nice pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.