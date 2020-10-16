Showers fade out tonight for a dry start to the weekend!

A little bit of everything on this Friday as we sail into the weekend. Rain, breezy conditions, and some sunshine filling the day. Highs were above normal for the metro area and elsewhere most of us slightly cooler. Here's how we did for October 16, 2020:

We're forecasting dry conditions overnight into most of Saturday for the region. So, if you need to tidy up the yard or clean out the gutters, tomorrow is the day to do it! Highs will land in the upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday night clouds will increase ahead of the next weather maker, which will arrive very early Sunday morning. This system will be a bit stronger and deliver a good dose of rain dropping in from the NW. Highs near 60. Rain will wrap up Sunday evening, but some showers will linger into Monday otherwise we'll start the week off dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

Mountain pass travel this weekend should be just rain. Above 6,000' look for a rain/snow mix. Temps land in the low to mid 40s.

Advertisement

By Tuesday, another disturbance drops down from British Columbia. Expect showers for morning and evening commute. Not a wash out, light at times. Highs start to drop a few degrees into the mid 50s.

Mid-week through Friday looks dry at this point with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

And just in case you're counting... here's a look at some key dates through the end of 2020! Happy counting!

Have a great weekend! ~Erin

______________________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky

FaceBook: /ErinMayovsky

Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

______________________________________________