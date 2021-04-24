Showers diminish through Sunday with warmer highs

Happy raniy Saturday!

Overnight showers will turn to scattered and slowly fall apart by Sunday afternoon. Lows drop just a few degrees from where our highs landed today, only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We expect showers to become scattered just after the lunch hour Sunday. There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. We're keeping an eye on the South Sound, but won't rule out other areas around the region. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday showers linger before drying out. Highs jump a few degrees close to 60 under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday through Thursday we'll stay mostly dry, but there will be a chance for isolated showers, mainly for the Coast and North Sound, otherwise pleasant conditions with temperautres climbing from the low 60s to near 70 by late week.

By early Friday another round of moistures drops in from the NW delivering showers through the afternoon. Highs fall into the mid 60s.

Saturday, just a few spotty showers with some clearing by the afternoon. High near 60.

Have a great rest of the weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster



