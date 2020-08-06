Showers decrease as we start the weekend.

Rain arriving right on time today. Most of us from the coast to the Cascades felt the showers, something we haven't seen since July 22nd at SeaTac.

With the low moving through our high temperatures suffered a bit with most around Western WA landing in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend brings mostly sunny days, but we may see a few more chances for some sprinkles. Friday starts out cloudy, but by mid-day you'll see some clearing for a partly sunny afternoon/evening. By Friday night some showers will move in reaching the NW WA Coast, the Strait and the North Sound. At this point models do not have Seattle seeing much shower activity. Roof might close at T-Mobile Park for a 6:40 first pitch with the Mariners and Rockies.

Expect lingering showers in to Saturday morning. Highs will remain cooler than the norm in the lower 70s.

Sunday and Monday sunshine will dominate the forecast. Temperatures will warm up too... landing in the upper 70s to the low 80s.

A slight chance of showers for Tuesday otherwise look for partly sunny skies. Highs near our seasonal average of 77.

The middle of the week looks really nice too with mostly sunny days. Highs hang in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great night all! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky

FaceBook: /ErinMayovsky

Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

