Showers continue into the holiday weekend

Showers are on the menu this weekend! A new system is triggering rain across parts of the region. Showers will continue tonight as this low pressure system tracks E.

Here is a look at some rain totals we've received over the last 24 hours. Hoquiam has broken a new daily precipitation record! The previous record was .70" in 1997, and today they received over an 1"!

Rain chances will continue to add up throughout the evening and into the weekend. Expect an additional .25"-.50" for portions of the area through Monday night.

We'll start to clear out as soon as we head back to work - of course! Here is a look at your forecast:

Have a good one!