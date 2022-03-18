Showers, clouds, sunshine, and mountain snow this weekend

It's another quiet weather morning across Western Washington with widespread rain knocking on the door later tonight.

Starting around the evening commute Friday, the Puget Sound area will start to see some light showers. Heavier, more widespread rain will arrive ahead of the cold front overnight stretching into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain should be out of the picture by mid morning.

This system will bring a decent amount of rain to the region with up to 0.75" expected in the Puget sound area. We could see 0.50 to 1 inch on the Washington Coast.

Snow levels will slowly drop tonight from 4,000 feet down to about 3,000 feet by Saturday morning. Snoqualmie and White Passes will likely see rain first, followed by snow overnight as temperatures drop.

This weekend, we will have a mix of clouds, sunshine, and showers. The wettest time periods will be Saturday morning and Sunday evening. Saturday could prove to be wet in the areas of the Puget Sound Convergence Zone, however there should be plenty of dry time to do things outside this weekend.

Starting Tuesday, high pressure will settle in over the region bringing us much warmer temperatures and some sunshine by midweek.

