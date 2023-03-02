Showers, clouds, and sunshine Thursday

A windy and wet morning is shifting to a showery afternoon with thunderstorms possible in the forecast.

Peak wind gusts topped out at 51 mph on Whidbey Island this morning. While that was one of the strongest gusts we saw, several areas had blustery conditions to start the day.

A cold front has passed through Western Washington and we will continue to see on and off showers through the rest of the day. We will likely see some sunbreaks in the mix as well. The only exception will be in the Puget Sound Convergence Zone, where we could see consistent rain in the lowlands today with a few flakes mixed in. On top of all of that, there is a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two popping up in Western Washington.

Skiers and snowboarders will be enjoying lots of fresh powder this weekend. One to two feet of new snow is possible by Saturday night.

An active pattern will continue through Saturday. There is a chance for some wet snow in the hills on Saturday morning. We will be watching that as we get closer. Early next week looks mainly dry with temps staying cool, in the mid to upper 40s.