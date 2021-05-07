Showers & chilly today - feeling more like March than May

We're getting showers with sun breaks today and it's chilly enough that we're getting sticking snow at Snoqualmie Pass this morning.

Highs today will only be in the mid/upper 50s in Seattle, which is normal for late March, not May! Normal for this time of the year is a high of 65. It's unstable enough that there's a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in some of our heavier showers.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer and drier – just a chance of a few showers with highs in the upper 50s, trying to hit 60.

Sunday, Mother's Day, looks better. A slight chance of a shower with highs in the low 60.

Next week starts out dry with some sunshine and we'll be warming up to the upper 60s to near 70 again.

For the Pet Walk Forecast today, it's a Wet Paws Day. Meet Toy – this is Meteorologist Grace Lim's dog. Grace is getting married today and Toy is wearing a handsome bowtie in honor of the event. Toy is not going to be the ring bearer, however. Best wishes to Grace and Matt, who is also a meteorologist!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott