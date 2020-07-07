Showers and sunbreaks the rest of the week

We're looking and feeling more like spring than summer these days! Our cloud deck just could not clear today leaving us with a lack of sunshine and cooler highs. Most of us topped out in the mid to upper 60s.

As the latest system slides across the state we will start to dry out. So, tonight expect showers to taper off, some places to the south and over the Cascades will hang on to a few more showers. Overnights will land near the average of 55.

Wednesday is mainly dry and a day in between systems. A few sprinkles linger for the mountains. Highs climb back into the low 70s. Overnight look for the next weather maker to push through dropping a few more showers for almost everyone. The showers will continue through your Thursday evening commute, but by late evening those showers should retreat to the Cascades. Highs near 70.

The first part of the weekend look promising at this point. A ridge of high pressure builds in giving us a little more sunshine. Highs push into the mid 70s. Lows fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Late Saturday into Sunday the next low arrives. This one looks slightly stronger with a better shot of showers for the area. Highs fall again back to 70.

Showers decrease with clearing and sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Have a great night all!

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

