Several days of dry weather and blue skies to kick off December

A blustery end to November with a lot of rain and wind. Our windiest areas will be up north through the islands, up north, and along the coast. Peak wind gusts will top out between 45-55 mph. The Wind Advisories are set to expire at 10am.

We've already racked up more than 5 inches of rain this month at SeaTac-- but we'll add to that this morning. That's actually less than the normal of 6.57" for the whole month. Most of today's rain will be a morning thing. Steady rain this morning tapers off into on/off heavy showers that diminish this afternoon. Blue skies emerge this afternoon with highs near the seasonal normal of 48 for this time of year.

We've got several dry days ahead as we kick off December. Thanks to blocking high pressure that will keep us dry for the next several days.

Those clear skies at night will mean cold morning temps and dense pockets of fog forming in wind sheltered areas. Due to that low southern sun angle-- sometimes that morning fog is hard to get rid of even by the afternoon.

This dry weather looks to last most of the week. With overnight lows flirting with freezing a lot of mornings and afternoon highs in the seasonal mid to upper 40s. -Tim Joyce