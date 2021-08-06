Seattle's nearly record-long dry streak ends at 51 days

article

Just before the clock struck midnight Thursday night some raindrops struck the rain gauge at Sea-Tac Airport, ending a long streak of dry weather that challenged all-time records!

The airport would go on to measure 0.05 inches of rain Thursday, the first measurable rain there since June 14 for a streak of 51 dry days.

That ties for the second-longest dry streak recorded in Seattle weather history, which goes back to 1894. The record is 55 days, set in 2017.

It came a day after the statistical driest day of the year in Seattle. As it was, it was only the 16th time measurable rain had fallen on Aug. 5 since 1894.

Rain fell into the new morning on Friday, meaning Seattle now has at least a two-day rain streak! But rain will soon vanish from the weather maps again as trends point to a return of the summer heat for the end of the week. Temperatures are forecast to zoom back into the 90s across much of Western Washington, though thankfully no triple digits are expected this time.

