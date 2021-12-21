Seattle Weather: Will it snow? White Christmas weather update for holiday weekend

Are we going to have a "White Christmas" in Seattle and Western Washington? The FOX 13 Weather Team is tracking below-freezing temperatures in your holiday weekend forecast.

White Christmases are pretty rare here in Seattle. We've only had three in the past 134 years with more than an inch of snow.

Will the Pacific Northwest have a White Christmas?

The forecast will likely change as we get closer to the weekend, but here is how things are looking right now for Seattle, Tacoma and Everett, and the lowlands of King County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Kitsap County, Thurston County, Mason County, Jefferson County and Lewis County:

Christmas Eve - looks showery, but too warm for any wintry precipitation in the lowest elevations.

Christmas Day - Cooler air pushes in on Saturday (Christmas Day), but as of right now I don’t expect widespread snow that day. Instead, I’m forecasting a rain/snow mix with some areas catching some accumulation on the grass for most of the central and south sound. Whatcom County and the higher elevations have the chance of measurable impactful snow on Christmas.

Sunday and Monday - Looks MUCH cooler these days with high temps only around freezing . I’m forecasting some snow showers for both of those days, with Sunday looking like the best opportunity for snow accumulation as of right now. This could change.

Tuesday and Beyond - Even if we don’t get snow next week, temps will be the coldest of the season so far. Some models are sending our overnight lows into the teens by midweek. We’ll see.

Will it snow in Portland, Oregon?

The National Weather Service in Portland also says it's looking more likely that Oregon and southwest Washington will see a snowier weather pattern late this weekend and early into next week.

Meteorologists say 1" of snow is more likely than not on the Oregon coast and the probability of at least 4" of snow falling in the Willamette Valley are around 50/50.

Best case scenario

We get a dusting of snow early next week. Maybe a few flurries and temps stay cold, but we avoid a deep freeze.

Worst case scenario

A surge of arctic air pushes into the Northwest bringing overnight lows into the teens and daytime highs into the 20s. That’s what we call a "deep freeze."

At least one snowstorm hits early in the week and the city locks down for a few days until we thaw out after the New Year.

The bottom line is, make sure to check back with us regularly this week.

Travel over the passes will be difficult over the next several days and we could be in for some winter weather in the lowland early next week.

7-day forecast for Seattle and Puget Sound

