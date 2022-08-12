Seattle weather: Temps in the 70s, 80s this weekend with a warmup on the way next week!

Highs were spot on today for many of us around the region! SeaTac hit 78 with Seattle landing at 81.

Overnight is mild again with clouds pushing inland by early Saturday morning. We expect patchy drizzle along the coast.

By midday look for blue skies after clouds and fog lift. Highs run slightly cooler than average up and down the I-5 corridor. The metro should climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday with temperatures a touch warmer….perfect conditions for playing soccer at Lumen Field! Sunday features another double header with OL Reign kicking off at 12pm vs NJ/NY Gotham FC. Then, the Sounders host Real Salt Lake at 7pm on FOX 13+.

The work week features more sunshine with highs heating into the mid 80s by Tuesday. This is all thanks to high pressure over the region along with a thermal trough moving up from the south and north winds.

Temperatures peak Wednesday in the upper 80s to near 90. So far this year we've seen 10 days in the 90s. Stay tuned to see if we add more next week.

Highs cool a little Friday into the mid 80s. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Foothills, Mountains, Central & Eastern WA Forecast