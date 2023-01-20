Seattle weather: Sunshine Friday, rain and mountain snow hits Saturday

Friday will bring patchy morning clouds and lots of afternoon sunshine to Western Washington.

After a chilly and foggy start in some locations, the sunshine will be back midday. It should be a beautiful afternoon for most spots around the Puget Sound area, but clouds may hang on longer on the Washington Coast.

Unfortunately, two sunny days in a row might be too much to ask for this time of year in Western Washington. The next weather maker hits Saturday, bringing widespread rain to the area. This will be a pretty fast moving system, so steady rain should transition to on and off showers quickly as the front moves through.

This system will have a big impact in the Cascades with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected at the pass level.

After a few early morning showers Sunday, the rest of the day looks dry and cloudy with temps in the mid 40s. We are in for a nice dry stretch next week with a mix of clouds and sun.