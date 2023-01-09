Seattle weather: Sunny Tuesday ahead with temps in the low 50s

The heavy rain and gusty winds will continue to die out overnight. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on your morning commute as the skies clear. Here is a look at what you can expect:

As the skies clear, the sun will return to Western Washington. Expect dry conditions as highs remain above normal!

Soak up the sunshine because the rain will hit hard, once again, late Wednesday. Another strong low pressure system will develop in the Pacific and a stream of moisture will engulf the PNW.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!