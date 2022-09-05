Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast

If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!

For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.

Honestly, could the weather be any better today? Hope you have some fun plans on this Labor Day.

Whether you're headed to the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe, the Washington State Fair in Puyallup or the Mariners game at 3:40, you can plan on warm, sparkling sunshine.

Unfortunately, fire danger will be elevated this week, too. In fact, there's a Fire Weather Watch for the western slopes of the Cascades above 1,500 feet from late tonight to Tuesday evening. This alert continues in Eastern Washington from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening.



Much of the West Coast and the Great Basin will be battling high fire danger and oppressive heat the next couple of days, too. We'll have to watch for any new fires and smoke issues. Practice fire safety and heed any burn bans in your area.

A lot of students are heading back to the classrooms this week (if they haven't already). Check out this new back-to-school forecast: temperatures at the bus stop will range in the mid 50s. Highs will soar into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday before boosting to the 80s by Friday!

By Saturday, highs could jump to at least the mid 80s in Seattle. It could be even hotter over the South Sound and the Southwest Interior. Stay tuned for updates!

Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine this week. Maximize on the beautiful weather before the eventual return of our cozy clouds and rain :)



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)