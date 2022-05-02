Seattle weather: Soggy start to the week, but warming up by Wednesday

Many communities woke up to soaking rain, making the early commute a mess. Rain will be much less widespread later this afternoon. Temperatures will boost to the mid 60s by Wednesday!

Our wet and unsettled weather on Monday is due to a weak storm in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That system pushes to the east tomorrow and high pressure takes control. This will dry us out and warm things up.

Highs will stay in the upper 50s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be warm with highs soaring to the mid 60s! Enjoy :)

Here's your seven-day forecast! We'll be dry for the Sounders CONCACAF match Wednesday night.

The Mariners return to play at home Thursday night. Showers are possible. Stay tuned about the weekend forecast. Right now, it looks we'll enjoy partly sunny skies for Mother's Day with light, passing showers.

