Seattle weather: Snow day for some in Western Washington, chilly rain for others

Many communities in the North Sound and Port Angeles woke up to heavy snow. The cold air won out in Seattle as

The National Weather Service reported snow up to 12 inches of snow in parts of Whatcom County. In Bellingham, we got a report of 7.5 inches. Here's a look at other snow totals so far:

Some of these photos and videos are impressive – check out these snapshots of the snow:

The heaviest precipitation is happening this morning before gradually tapering after 1:00 p.m. There could still be pockets of snow this afternoon and tonight, but it shouldn't be as widespread as what we're tracking earlier in the day.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

Wednesday will be mostly dry, but icy and snowy roads will still be a problem as temperatures hover below freezing for most.

We need to watch the forecast for Thursday night to Friday carefully. There's a chance for a wintry mix, even including freezing rain. In many ways, freezing rain can be more dangerous than snow because it's not easily seen by drivers sometimes.

Going into the weekend, warmer air pushes into Western Washington. The weather looks rather soggy for Christmas weekend, but it looks like precipitation will be rain in the lowlands, not snow. Stay with us as we track the latest!

