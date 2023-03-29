Seattle weather: Opening Day looks dry for Mariners fans, but stormy weather hits this weekend

Wednesday was a stellar day across Western Washington! Temperatures went soaring above average by about 5-8 degrees. Sea-Tac hit 61 degrees - making it three days in a row with warmer than normal highs.

We're staying dry overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures cool to near average for Seattle at 41.

Hard to believe, but baseball is back in Seattle starting tomorrow! Opening Day for the Mariners and their fans looks nice!

Related article

We expect morning clouds with some clearing throughout the day. Highs land a bit cooler Thursday in the mid 50s.

Here's a peek at your hour-by-hour forecast for through the game. Dress in layers as T-Mobile Park will become a bit cool as SW winds get breezy at times. #GoMariners

Our nice and dry forecast goes away as a strong spring system moves inland Friday bringing rain, wind, and another round of mountain snow.

The morning commute features light showers with snow over the Cascades.

By the evening commute rain is heavy at times, along with breezy winds and more snow east into the high country. Highs take a dive into the upper 40s. Brr!

Rain and wind will let up some through the weekend, but mountain snow will continue to pile up! Please check the roads before you go as pass travel could be extremely difficult at times.

A Winter Storm Watch is in play Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon above 2,500ft. (Snoqualmie Pass= 3,000ft., Stevens Pass= 4,000 ft.)

We're expecting anywhere from 1-2 ft. during this timeframe.

We're also keeping an eye out for the chance of thunderstorms pushing inland Saturday and Sunday. Right now the coast and SW WA have the best shot at seeing some of those stronger cells producing heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds. Not ruling out other areas across the region though. Stay tuned!

Highs over the weekend are cooler in the mid to upper 40s.

We rebound next week as temps start to warm again into the 50s. Snow levels will remain low through Monday and Tuesday, so there is a very slight chance of a few snow flurries flying very early those days. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast