Seattle weather: Mild weather Wednesday, drenching rain returns Thursday

Even though Wednesday won't be as warm as Tuesday, it'll still be beautiful. Highs will comfortably reach the upper 60s for many.

A few neighborhoods in the South Sound and Southwest Interior could boost to the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Make sure to get outside today!

Drenching rain returns Thursday and continues into Friday. This is due to a pattern called an "atmospheric river." This weather-maker is much more common in the winter, so it's unusual seeing this kind of set-up in June.

The bottom line: it'll be soaking at times Thursday and Friday. Thursday may be breezy to locally windy.

Saturday and Sunday will offer sunbreaks amidst the clouds. A few thunderstorms could bubble up on Saturday. Highs will stay below-average.



Monday, showers taper somewhat. Even fewer showers are on deck Tuesday.

Thanks so much for watching FOX 13. Hope you maximize on the gorgeous weather today and get outside :)



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)