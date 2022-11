Snow is falling across the lowlands in Western Washington on Tuesday, causing spinouts and crashes on local roads.

Temperatures are also plummeting, and many counties in the region are opening up warming shelters.

Stay on this page for live updates from the FOX 13 News team. Having trouble? Click here if on mobile.

LIVE BLOG - REAL TIME UPDATES

LIVE WEATHER CAMS ACROSS WESTERN WASHINGTON

USEFUL LINKS AND RESOURCES