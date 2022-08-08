Seattle weather: Heat advisory remains in effect Monday, cooldown on the way

Get ready for another sizzling afternoon across Puget Sound. Highs will boost to the 90s again for many backyards. Cooler air arrives by Wednesday.

While Seattle, the South Sound and the Cascade foothills could see the 90s once again this afternoon, the coastal beaches will have a blast of Mother Nature's A/C. Cooler westerly winds will knock down highs for Hoquiam and Long Beach to the mid 60s.



Along with the heat, you might notice a slight haze in our skies - particularly over the Cascades. However, any wildfire smoke should be rather light. Haze is expected to mostly stay in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Because of this, we're only forecasting minor impacts to air quality in some areas. According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, air quality readings should range from good to moderate.

Due to the scorching temps, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory for Eastern Washington today and tomorrow. For us here in Western Washington, a Heat Advisory is ongoing until 9 tonight. Stay hydrated and make sure the kids, seniors and pets in your life are finding ways to cool off.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler but still warm with highs reaching the mid 80s. Wednesday looks noticeably cooler. A few thunderstorms and showers are in the forecast late Tuesday to Wednesday, especially over the Cascades and into Eastern Washington. A few wildfires are still burning in Eastern Washington today. We hate seeing lightning in the forecast this time of year because it can ignite new fires. We'll watch this thunderstorm possibility closely.

The rest of the week looks absolutely beautiful. A weak onshore flow will keep temperatures in check. This will also help to usher in clean Pacific air.

Stay cool today! I know this heat can make sleeping super uncomfortable for folks without air-conditioning (which makes up the majority of us here in Western Washington). I hope our cooldown by Wednesday will make things more bearable.



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

