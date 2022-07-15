Seattle weather: Gorgeous weekend ahead with mild summer temperatures

Get ready for a gorgeous weekend of mild, summery weather around Western Washington. You can expect highs in the 70s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

For communities along the coast, overcast skies and rain are in the forecast today. Some of these showers could push into the North Sound later tonight.



Early Saturday, some sprinkles and drizzle could bubble up in Puget Sound. Otherwise, cloudy skies in the morning will give way to afternoon sunbreaks. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s.



Sunday may start gray, but sunny skies will follow in the afternoon. A few showers could pop up over the North Cascades Sunday.



Check out Futurecast below:

In parts of Central and Eastern Washington, fire danger is elevated today. Red Flag Warnings are in effect.

Building high pressure will give temperatures a boost around Western Washington; highs will soar to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. On an almost daily basis, morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine. Enjoy the glorious weather!

