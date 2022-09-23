Seattle weather: First full weekend of fall features summer time temps

We did it again folk! Highs Friday landing spot on where we should be for this time of year at 69.

Overnight lows hang in the mid 50s for the metro area with slightly cooler temperatures to the north and south.

The weekend looks really nice with more summer-like conditions coming our way.

Highs will continue to build each day through Tuesday under mostly clear skies. Some areas warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Those high temperatures will run 8-10 degrees above normal. During this time there is the potential for fog to build as we get out the door, but it will lift fairly quickly.

Here's a look at our seasonal temperature trend through late October.

A weak front moving through Wednesday will open the door for a chance of a few showers that extend through Thursday. Highs cool into the upper 60s. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster