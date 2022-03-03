Seattle weather: Fewer showers Thursday with sunshine this weekend

Gorgeous sunshine is on the way this weekend! As for Thursday, we're tracking fewer showers compared to what we saw earlier this week.

Highs in the afternoon will be cooler than the last couple of days. Temperatures will still be comfortable – reaching the mid to upper 40s! We're expecting showers and sunbreaks.

Good news: for most rivers, water levels have dropped below flood stage. As of early this morning, two Flood Warnings are in effect for the Chehalis river: one at Porter and the other above Grand Mound. Minor flooding is expected. The warning for Porter continues until Friday morning. The alert above Grand Mound stays in place until this afternoon.

Keep in mind: these details of these alerts may change throughout the day.

Even though showers today will be super isolated, any rain continues the risk for landslides. Everybody in the light blue color has an elevated risk for slides and debris flows.

Here's the timing of our rain today:

Drier weather takes shape Friday. We'll return to a familiar pattern here in Western Washington of morning fog and afternoon sunshine. Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings, some of that fog could be freezing – leading to slick spots on the roads.

Hope you have a wonderful day!

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

