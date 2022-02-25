Seattle weather: Enjoy the last sunny day for a while before rain moves in

It is a sunny, but chilly start to the day in Western Washington with rain right around the corner for the weekend.

High pressure is over the Pacific Northwest today bringing lots of sunshine to the Puget Sound area and the coast. High temps will warm into the mid 40s today. We will still be a little cooler than average, but we're creeping back closer.

Saturday, the weather pattern shifts. A wet and windy system will sweep through the region bringing widespread rain to the coast by midday and the Puget Sound area by the afternoon.

This has been a very dry February for Seattle with only .74" of accumulation so far, however we will be playing some catch up this weekend. Between Saturday and Monday (the last three days of the month), we could see 1-1.5" of rain, more than doubling our current amount for the whole month.

The first week of March will start wet as a series of systems hit the area. The best chance for a dry day looks to be Tuesday. This rain in the lowlands will also bring a lot of snow to the Cascades. Expect 1-2 feet of snow at the Cascade passes by Tuesday night.

