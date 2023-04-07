Seattle weather: Wet Easter weekend ahead

Other than a few isolated showers, Friday afternoon looks mainly dry, just ahead of a very wet Easter weekend.

A cold front slowly moved through Western Washington this morning finally giving way to drier conditions after a wet 24 hours. Temps will warm to the mid 50s this afternoon.

The next wet system arrives Saturday bringing on and off showers all day. These showers should be relatively light compared to what we'll see Sunday.

Sunday's system will be another atmospheric river situation, bringing heavier rain and rising snow levels. A half inch to an inch of precipitation is possible in the Puget Sound area.

In the mountains, snowpack is looking fantastic for early spring. Many of the Washington basins are close to or well above their average snowpack.

After a very wet Easter Sunday, showers will linger into Monday morning. Another round of showers arrives Tuesday morning before we dry out. No impressive systems are on the horizon after Tuesday for the next several days.