Seattle weather: Drenching rain Monday, but slightly drier skies ahead

Bust out the rain jacket and waterproof shoes – widespread, soaking rain will sweep across Western Washington on Monday.

It'll be breezy and cloudy Monday as well. Even though there will be less rain Tuesday, a few spots could see heavy rain, small hail and lightning. Wednesday will wind up mostly dry.

Here's a look at high temperatures around the region Monday afternoon. In general, gusts could range upwards of 15-30 mph (perhaps 35 mph for the coast). Winds along Whidbey Island this morning have been particularly strong, ranging in the 40 mph range.

Here's the timing of the rain Monday and Tuesday:

We're staying damp and soggy today due to an "atmospheric river." This weather maker is a corridor of moisture wrapping around an area of low pressure; this is pushing drenching rain through Western Washington. Thankfully, this event doesn't look as impactful as similar weather patterns we've had over the last few months.

We're forecasting minor river flooding along the Skokomish River in Mason County. That's where a Flood Watch is in effect from 8:00 p.m. Monday through Tuesday evening. River levels are expected to lower tomorrow night. Right now, we're not expecting floods from rivers along the Cascades.

One of the reasons we're not forecasting widespread flooding is because snow levels will be lower than previous atmospheric river events; this will prevent a ton of snowmelt giving way to rising water levels. Over the South and North Cascades, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 4,000 feet through Wednesday morning. During this time, traveling in these areas could be super treacherous. Between one and three feet of snow could pile up!

Over Stevens and White Passes today and tomorrow, six to 12 inches of snow could accumulate – making for rough driving. The heaviest snow is expected late tonight through Tuesday evening. Because temps will be a little warmer along Snoqualmie Pass today, snow totals by tomorrow will be more limited – possibly amounting to two to six inches, but time will tell how things play out.

Keep in mind: avalanche danger is elevated. If you have plans to ski the backcountry, make sure to check conditions first with the Northwest Avalanche Center.

Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly dry and much better for any outdoor activities. Rain chances continue through the upcoming weekend.

