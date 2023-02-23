Seattle weather: Cold sunshine expected Thursday and Friday

Record-breaking cold is expected in Western Washington Thursday afternoon, as offshore winds continue to push chilly air into the area.

After some morning flurries, the low pressure system bringing the precipitation will move south toward California. That will open the door to sunnier skies this afternoon, but temps will only make it into the mid 30s.

Fraser Valley outflow winds will be strong at times today sending wind chills into the single digits and teens in Western Whatcom County. The good news is that winds should be lighter Friday with sunshine from start to finish.

With calmer wind and clear skies, we could set some cold records over the next 24 hours.

Looking ahead, temps will warm a bit by the weekend with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows will still flirt with freezing through the middle of next week. As the next system arrives on Sunday and Monday, we could see a rain/snow mix at times. Snow levels should be high enough to dampen chances of widespread accumulation in the lowlands.

Overall, we are staying cool to close out February. We will be drying out again by the middle of next week.