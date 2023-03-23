Seattle weather: Chilly showers with heavy mountain snow

Hope you enjoyed the sunshine and 60s Wednesday, because temperatures are taking a nosedive! Be prepared for slightly active weather today before drier weather takes hold by next week.

As a cold front races through Western Washington today, you can expect lowland rain, weak thunderstorms, mountain snow and breezy weather. Highs midday will be more than ten degrees lower than yesterday's temperatures!

At times today, there could be small hail and graupel mixing with showers today. We can't rule out some lightning: the best chance for this will be over the Olympic Peninsula and coastal beaches (seen in the green color below).

Traveling over the passes today through Saturday morning could become difficult. In the purple colors below, we're forecasting between six and 13 inches of snow (if not more) for the passes. Over the South Washington Cascades, even heavier snow is on the way (in the pink below).

Overnight and into Friday morning, there's a small chance for a rain/snow mix for some communities in the lowlands. However, any lowland flurries won't be widespread. Accumulations are highly unlikely for several reasons, including that temperatures will mostly stay above freezing.

There's another small chance for a rain/snow mix in the lowlands late Friday into early Saturday, but one again - accumulations aren't expected as temperatures will so borderline.

Saturday looks cool but absolutely lovely. After a cloudy morning with spotty showers, the afternoon should feature more sunshine.



Only a few showers linger into Sunday as temperatures warm to 50 degrees.



Next Monday through Wednesday should be mostly dry. Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with highs in the mid 50s. Make some plans to get outside and soak up the sunshine :)

