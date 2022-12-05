Seattle weather: Break from the snow? Mainly dry, a bit warmer the next 3 days

Cloudy, cool, and mainly dry weather is in store for Western Washington the next three days.

Some spots in the south sound are still seeing slushy conditions this morning, leading to a slick commute. Most areas are dry and looking good, with highs expected to be close to 40 degrees Monday.

Monday night should be a bit warmer and above freezing for most, however there could be some patchy icy spots. Tuesday, Western Washington could see a few light showers, mainly in the afternoon in the higher elevations and in western Whatcom and Skagit counties. Otherwise, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar to Monday with cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions.

Snow levels will stay below the passes over the next seven days, bringing more snow to the mountains, especially late this week.

In the lowlands, temps will be warm enough for cool rain Thursday and Friday. Showers will continue through the weekend.