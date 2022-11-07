Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead

Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s.

Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.

Today, we're tracking showers around the region. In some cases today and tonight, there could be snowflakes mixing with rain. Still, the chance for this happening is quite small. If any lowland snow develops, it's most likely for places near the Olympics like the Hood Canal and Port Angeles. Other communities near the Cascades, Western Whatcom County and the San Juans could see light snow, too. Any snow wouldn't be widespread. Accumulations would be rather minimal and dependent on where "upsloping" happens. Upsloping is a weather event where an air mass cools and condenses as it hits a mountain range.



Here's a look at Futurecast:

Highs today will reach the mid 40s. This is about ten degrees below-normal!

Keep in mind, gusty conditions in the North Sound (the Fraser valley winds) could give way to isolated power outages and additional minor damages. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow for the highlighted areas below, including the North Coast:

Drier air takes hold Tuesday. In fact, dry weather continues all the way into Saturday. Our attention shifts from showers today to the blast of cool air.



We know that thousands of people were still without power Monday morning. Experts advise that those without power bundle and pick a spot in the house that is relatively warmer, ideally one with fewer windows. Multiple cold weather shelters are opening up, too. For more information, head here:



Time to bust out the puffy jacket, beanie and gloves. Hope you have a wonderful week and stay warm!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)