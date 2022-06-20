Seattle weather: 80-degree day in the forecast for the first time in 2022!

The first week of summer is looking mainly dry and warmer with highs soaring into the 80s for the first time this year by next weekend.

Monday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

If you're looking for a dry stretch to do some summer projects, we finally have some dry weather ahead. Wednesday is the only day the area could see some isolated showers this week.

If you need to stain your deck, you should have good luck starting on Thursday.

SeaTac still has yet to hit 80 degrees this year. We are over a month past the average first 80 degree day.

High pressure will take over later this week, warming temps into the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend. Saturday and Sunday could both top out in the 80s, especially for the interior, making it the warmest days so far this year.