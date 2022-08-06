Seattle to see temps nearing 90 again

The heat is on! If you do not have air-conditioning at home, get ready for bad sleeping weather the next few nights. We also have a medium risk for heat-related illnesses. Remember to drink plenty of water and take extra care of your kids, seniors and pets.

Highs today will reach the mid 80s in Seattle; this is a solid 11 degrees warmer than Friday afternoon. The morning started mild, but it will feel a bit scorching this afternoon.

It will be hot for Seafair into tomorrow as well. Temps will boost to the upper 80s Sunday afternoon. Find a shady spot to watch the Blue Angels!

Due to the heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch Monday and Tuesday for parts of Central and Eastern Washington. Here in Western Washington, a Heat Advisory is posted for neighborhoods under 2,000 feet through Sunday (we'll see if that is extended into Monday when highs are forecast to reach the mid 80s to mid 90s once again).



There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect this weekend for the Southern Cascades and Portland area where fire danger is elevated.

Here is the fire forecast for Eastern Washington: winds will be generally light today which is great news for firefighting efforts. However, the air mass could be hot, dry and unstable Sunday and Monday. These kinds of conditions can help fires spread faster. Some lightning is even in the forecast at times in Eastern Washington between Wednesday to Friday which could ignite new fires.

Some smoke from fires burning in Eastern Washington could spill over the Cascades and into parts of Western Washington Sunday; however, any smoke looks fairly light. This will have little to no impact to air quality, but this forecast could change. Stick with us! There will be just enough haze to enhance the colors of our sunset Sunday.



Here is a look at our near-surface smoke futurecast:

We stay in the mid 80s through Tuesday. By Wednesday, temps drop more noticeably. A few showers or thunderstorms are not out of the question either (especially over the Cascades). We will have to watch for any new fires if lightning fires up.



Thursday and Friday look much more comfortable in the temperature department. Gray mornings will give way to sunny afternoons. Temps will warm to the upper 70s. Enjoy!

