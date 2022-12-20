LIVE UPDATES: Snow falls in Seattle, North Puget Sound

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Brian MacMillan said temperatures are dropping as the day goes on which means any snow that fell is likely to stick around. If it does warm up enough to start melting, that could create dangerous conditions with a hard freeze expected overnight into Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain below freezing through at least Thursday before temperatures bounce back up toward 50 degrees this weekend.

Power outages were not too much of an issue as of Tuesday morning. Only a few thousand people were without power, according to powerouage.us.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, hundreds of flights were canceled and dozens more delayed.

