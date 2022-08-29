Seattle weather: Region to brace for highs near 90

We're tracking warm sunshine this afternoon, but Mother Nature is cranking up the heat tomorrow and Wednesday. Get ready for highs close to 90!

As for today, highs will boost to the upper 70s to mid 80s. We'll have sunshine all day for most. Enjoy the lovely weather!

Check out the forecast for the next two days. Temps skyrocket to almost 90 degrees in Seattle tomorrow and Wednesday. The South Sound and the Cascade valleys could be even hotter!

Fire danger will be increasing this week again. There will also be a low to moderate risk for heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water and find ways to stay cool!



There could also be a little wildfire smoke pushing into Western Washington at times this week, but it won't be too noticeable. Right now, we're not expecting a drop to air quality at the surface. This map below shows the thin layer of smoke "upstairs" in the atmosphere (in the high levels).

Wednesday, there could be enough instability to produce showers and thunderstorms over the Cascades; however, we're not exactly sure how things could play out. Stay tuned!



The warmth lasts into Labor Day weekend.



Have a good week,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)





