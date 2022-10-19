Seattle had the worst air quality in the world, but cleaner air is on the way

Throughout the day on Wednesday, Seattle ranked as either number two or number one for cities with the worst air quality in the WORLD.

Smoke-filled skies blanketed our state along with our neighbors to the south in Portland and to the north in Vancouver, B.C. Both Portland and Vancouver, B.C. also landed in the top spots for worst air quality at times throughout the day for worst air quality levels.

Our high Wednesday hit 68 for Seattle, which is still nine degrees above average.

Here's a look at the top 10 worst major cities around the world for air quality as of 7:20 p.m. Wednesday:

There is good news in sight though….starting Thursday, cleaner air will move in off the coast pushing smoke farther east over the Cascades.

Here's a sight we have not seen in quite some time…RAIN! This is a look at 12pm Friday as widespread rain moves across the region. We expect winds to kick up at times too.

The rain keeps coming Saturday into Sunday as well. These conditions are very welcome as we'll be able to breathe that fresh PNW air once again.

And while the lowlands see rain, mountain snow levels will drop dramatically. The Cascades will see the first snow of the season this weekend. Know the roads before you go!

Moving forward, our weather will actually feel more like fall rather than late summer.

Next week runs cool with slightly below normal highs each day in the mid-50s. The seasonal average for this time of year is now 58 and drops to 57 on Tuesday next week. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster