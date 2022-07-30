Seattle weather: Scorching through Sunday with relief by Monday

We're tracking two more scorching afternoons in the 90s before the 80s return Monday!



Today's highs will reach 94 degrees – it'll feel blistering later today. This morning felt a little muggy; it won't feel quite as humid this afternoon. While Puget Sound stays hot and dry, the coast is experiencing significantly cooler temperatures.

Over the Cascade foothills, we continue to track smog problems. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued an Ozone Alert that remains in effect for the Cascade foothills of Pierce and King Counties, including communities like Issaquah, North Bend and Enumclaw.



If you're in a "sensitive group" (if you're over 65 years old, are pregnant, have COPD, asthma or other respiratory issues), minimize your time outside in the afternoons and evenings. Head into a building with cool and clean air.



Even those without respiratory problems may be impacted by the smog today and/or tomorrow over the Cascade foothills. Thankfully, "good" to "moderate" air quality on tap by Monday.

A few other reminders: fire danger remains elevated. Make sure to obey any burn bans in your area! Also, remember to wear a life jacket if you're taking to the water this weekend to cool off.



Take extra care of the kids, seniors and pets in your life. Never leave people or pets in a hot car!



The National Weather Service is continuing these alerts through tomorrow: there's an Excessive Heat Warning in the pink and Heat Advisory in the orange.

Once westerly winds kick up, temps drop to the low 80s on Monday. This slight onshore flow should also help scour out smog and usher in cleaner air from the Pacific.

Stay cool and hydrated this weekend!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)