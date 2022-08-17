Seattle weather: Scorching temperatures into Thursday

Buckle up for more scorching temps around Western Washington. Highs will skyrocket into the 90s for many communities on Thursday. We're concerned about fire danger and the threat for heat-related illnesses.



Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tomorrow, highs soar to the low to mid 90s. Sea-Tac Airport and Olympia will likely set new daily records for high temps. Bellingham will get close to the record for tomorrow.

On top of the heat tomorrow, it'll feel sticky! Some moisture and high-level clouds will push into the region tomorrow. This will make it feel even hotter.

It's no wonder the National Weather Service has issued several alerts for the heat: Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings. These alerts continue through Friday for Eastern Washington, but the alerts expire Thursday night for Western Washington.



Here on the west slopes of the Cascades under 2,000 feet, some of the valleys could near the triple digits today and tomorrow.

Drink plenty of water and find ways to stay cool. If you're heading to a lake or river, remember to wear a life jacket.



Unfortunately, fire danger is also spiking. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. today to 10 p.m. Thursday for everyone highlighted in the map below. Dry and unstable air could make any fires spread much faster.

Barring any new fires, right now we only expect light smoke pushing into Western Washington this week (especially over the Cascades). There may be pockets of smoke for eastern Snohomish County today and tomorrow. For the time being, Puget Sound Clean Air Agency expects good air quality overall. Stay tuned for updates!

We're nudging close to the all-time record for the most 90-degree days at Sea-Tac Airport in a year. In 2015, Sea-Tac had 12 days in the 90s. So far in 2022, we've had ten.

Temps drop more dramatically on Friday. The low 80s are forecast for the rest of the seven day forecast. Our classic, familiar trend of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine starts Friday and lasts into next week.

PS -- there's a low chance Western Washington could see the northern lights tonight. For your best chances of viewing, get away from the city lights and look north. Please share your photos and videos with us! We'd love to feature them here on FOX 13.

Take good care this week!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

