Seattle weather: Scorching end to August this week

Temps this afternoon will be absolutely perfect, warming comfortably to the low to mid 70s. Enjoy the mild temperatures while we have it. Scorching summer heat is on tap for the workweek!

Any pockets of clouds this morning will clear for sparkling afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm to about 76 degrees in Seattle which is the average high today. By Tuesday, temps skyrocket once again to the upper 80s. Tuesday will be the hottest day this week for the South Sound. Wednesday will be the hottest day for Seattle, Everett and Bellingham.

Unfortunately, bad sleeping weather is in the forecast for the final few days of August. Fire danger will also be spiking. The National Weather Service may issue a Heat Advisory due to the potential moderate risk for heat-related illnesses. Stay tuned for updates!

Temps are super mild today due to a northwesterly flow and high pressure. Blistering heat returns Tuesday as high pressure strengthens overhead. What's called a "thermal trough" (a corridor of hot, dry air) will also push into Western Washington - contributing to temperatures heating up big time. A hot northeasterly wind will keep temps Tuesday well above-normal.

We stay dry almost all week. A few showers are possible Friday. The coast has the best chance for a little rain. Thursday is September first - the start of meteorological fall! Meteorologists mark seasons by the beginning of certain months for our record-keeping. Thursday through Saturday, morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine.

Here's a look at the big-picture forecast for September fourth to tenth (this overlaps with Labor Day weekend). The Climate Prediction Center is calling for above-average temps for much of the country. Here in Western Washington, forecast models are specifically calling for highs in the 70s.

